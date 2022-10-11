Cristiano Ronaldo celebration vs Everton explained

Nice to see him able to poke fun at himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his club career on Sunday night against Everton, and naturally, all eyes turned towards his celebration.

Known for his iconic ‘Siu’ celebration, it would have made a lot of sense for him to go for a more elaborate celebration than usual for his 700th club goal, especially as it put Manchester United 2-1 up.

Instead, Ronaldo kept it relatively low-key, and closed his eyes with his fingers interlocked and pressed against his chest.

Man United have now confirmed that Ronaldo’s celebration was a “self-deprecating joke” about the position he sleeps in when he is travelling with the squad to matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration against Everton was a self-deprecating joke about the position in which he sleeps when travelling with the #mufc squad. [MU] 😂 pic.twitter.com/irbRwnUi2Y — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) October 11, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo celebration vs Everton

The goal itself was an excellent one, and one that Ronaldo has scored a number of times throughout his career.

His former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro did well to win the ball back off Alex Iwobi, and played Ronaldo in behind.

The Portuguese striker took a few nice touches to get it out of his feet, and slotted the ball calmly past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with his left foot.

The 37-year-old even showed a nice bit of pace to get away from defender Conor Coady.

7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒 The one and only Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dP6tgD31a8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

This goal leaves Ronaldo in an interesting position at United, as does Anthony Martial’s injury.

Martial is likely to miss Sunday’s game against Newcastle this weekend, which essentially leaves Erik ten Hag with a decision to make between Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Should Sancho play, Rashford would likely play down the middle, with Antony on the right. If Ronaldo is selected as the starter, Rashford would move out left.

Before that, there is the small matter of Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday night, a game which United will hope goes far more smoothly than the away leg last week.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United