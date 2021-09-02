Portugal vs Ireland game should worry Man United fans

Could this be a problem going forward?

Ireland suffered a 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Wednesday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo popping up with two crucial goals in the dying moments of the game.

While the ending of the game probably delighted Manchester United fans, it’s the first hour or so that could be a real cause for concern.

An issue with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo?

During Wednesday’s game, Bruno did look lively on occasion, winning the penalty for Ronaldo in the first 15 minutes for example, but he didn’t look like the player United fans are used to seeing.

He wasn’t the one getting on the ball and making things happen in midfield, nor was he the one getting on the end of chances like he does at Old Trafford.

He seemed to be getting in people’s way, and definitely wasn’t playing as close to the striker (Ronaldo), as he normally does with United.

Bruno definitely wasn’t bad, not by a long shot, but he was different. And his high-risk high-reward style of play basically decides United’s fate every single week. Any change to this system is an unknown quantity.

When Ronaldo is at the centre of a team, everything is designed around him, and it seemed to work against Portugal at Euro 2020, and Bruno definitely wasn’t his usual self as a result.

Portugal’s Euro 2020 team was obviously very strong in the attacking positions, but nobody could have predicted after the domestic season he had that Bruno would be dropped for the country’s biggest game.

Bringing Ronaldo into this team will be a massive change, and if it has a negative effect on Bruno, United could have a real problem on their hands.

Plus, you’ve got the issue of deciding who takes all the free-kicks and penalties. After Wednesday night, Bruno won’t be giving the ball away in a hurry any time soon.

The upside of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo

While there are definitely valid concerns about having the two Portuguese attackers in the same Starting XI, it certainly has its benefits too.

Bruno, for one, is an amazing crosser of the ball. And we’re sure we don’t need to tell you that Ronaldo is one of the best players of all time when it comes to heading the ball.

🇵🇹 2-1 🇮🇪

Devastation for Ireland as Ronaldo heads home a Portugal winner 30 seconds after the five minutes injury time are up. From 1-0 up to a 2-1 defeat in six minutes. 📱 Updates: https://t.co/GOIoYrakdy

📺 Watch: https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE#PORIRL #WorldCup2022 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/fd9D61DCaM — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2021

Plus, often when United are playing, the opposition set out to nullify Bruno’s involvement in the game, by sitting a CDM on him and trying to stop his movement. If any side tries too hard to do this, it will leave Ronaldo more free than they would like, which is a disaster given how clinical he is.

So it could really go either way, but it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see some frustrating moments from the pair at some point this season, and potentially a change to how Bruno plays his game.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United