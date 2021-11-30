Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at “unacceptable lie” over Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

He’s not having it.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at an “unacceptable lie” being told about him, in relation to Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win on Monday night.

Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or, an incredible achievement, while Ronaldo finished in sixth place.

The little Argentine saw off competition from Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to win the award.

Ronaldo was not present at the event on Monday night, and was accused of not going because he was frustrated with not having won it.

He shared a message on Instagram in an attempt to clear his name, insisting journalist Pascal Ferre lied about him.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Ballon d’Or controversy

He said that Ferre published a story which claimed Ronaldo told him that his only ambition was to end his career with more Ballon d’Or wins than Messi.

He wrote: “Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for.

“It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or.”

He added: “I don’t win against anyone. The greatest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the club I represent and for my country’s national team.”

He concluded: “The rest of it? The rest is just the rest…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo on Ballon d’Or

Ronaldo said he missed the event for quarantine reasons, though a number of other players from English clubs were in attendance.

A whole host of Chelsea players and staff members were present, as the London side were awarded the club of the year award, after their excellent Champions League win last season.

In other Premier League news, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was the highest-ranked England player for the men’s award, finishing 15th

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi