He believes two players could have a go at the footballing legend for his behaviour against Brentford.

Former Ireland international Andy Townsend has named two players who he feels should “dig Cristiano Ronaldo out” for his antics against Brentford.

Ronaldo did not react well to being substituted by Ralf Rangnick in the second half of the game, and he seemed confused as to why he was being replaced by Harry Maguire.

Speaking after the game, Rangnick provided quite a level-headed response to the interaction, and said that he understood where Ronaldo was coming from, but he wanted to manage both the player’s fitness and the game as a whole.

He said: “Ronaldo is a striker and he wants to score goals. He’s just come back from injury — we were 2-0 up, the same result as at Villa Park, and I wanted us to be more solid this time.”

"It's normal, as a striker he wants to score goals!" "He came back from an injury, and we have another game in three days time." Ralf Rangnick gives his view on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in Man Utd's win over Brentford 🔄 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/kKT5ncbg4N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 20, 2022

Andy Townsend on Cristiano Ronaldo

Townsend, who was doing commentary on the match for talkSPORT, said that his behaviour was unacceptable, and that Rangnick should have stern words with him in the dressing room.

Failing that, he named two players who he felt would be able to call him on how he acted – Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane.

He said: “It’s not just about him, it is most of the time but it shouldn’t always be. Tonight, it’s about getting the job done, getting the three points.”

“That’s out of order. Rangnick should dig him out on that after the game, he should if he’s got enough about him. He won’t do it but he should.

“Or one of the players should, it would hurt Ronaldo far more if one of the boys said something to him. Raphael Varane could do it, Bruno Fernandes could do it…”

This interaction between Rangnick and Ronaldo on the sidelines comes just days after the player publicly backed the new manager in an interview, where he also criticised the attitude of the “new generation” of players.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Townsend, Cristiano Ronaldo