Cristiano Ronaldo joins up with World Cup star at new club

He has reached a “final agreement” to join a Saudi club.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to join up with a new club, following his exit from Manchester United at the end of November.

Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr from January 1st, according to reports, with the Portuguese striker expected to make an absolute fortune out of the move.

According to Football 365, as well as Spanish news outlet Marca, the deal will see Ronaldo earn ‘close to €200m’ per season.

In his recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said that an unnamed Saudi Arabian club approached him with a similar offer going into the start of the season, though it’s unclear whether or not it was Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo refused, as he maintained that he wished to play at the highest level for as long as possible, though based on the latest reports, he has changed his mind…

Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo will now have a new striker partner in Vincent Aboubakar, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout the 2022 World Cup.

Aboubakar has played up front for Cameroon, and produced two of the most iconic moments of the tournament so far, despite not even starting every game for his side.

Against Serbia, the striker came off the bench to register an assist for the equaliser that kept Cameroon in the tournament, while also scoring one of the goals of the tournament.

Just a few days later, Aboubakar scored the winner in a game against Brazil, before immediately picking up a red card for taking his jersey off, and leaving the pitch and the tournament in general with a massive smile on his face.

🇨🇲 1-0 🇧🇷

Cameroon lead Brazil!

Vincent Aboubakar scores a fine injury-time header and picks up a second yellow for taking off hsi jersey!

📺 Watch live now on @rte2 & @rteplayer: https://t.co/aR8cFzATLN

📱 Live updates: https://t.co/p7aoLJJX3e#FIFAWorldCup #CAMBRA pic.twitter.com/qYHz5VmqZO — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) December 2, 2022

Time will tell how he and Ronaldo get on…

Read next: Gary Neville says Jude Bellingham is a mix of former Ireland and England captains

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United