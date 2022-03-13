Richard Keys has controversial take on Cristiano Ronaldo record

Richard Keys? A controversial take? Never…

Richard Keys has a controversial take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring record that the Portuguese striker set for Manchester United against Spurs on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spurs that won the game for United, taking the total amount of goals he has scored in professional football to an incredible 806.

His performance on Sunday won United the game, but on a personal level, it means he is now the leading FIFA recognised men’s goalscorer of all time.

However, ever the contrarian, Keys said that he believes that there is a reason why this record should not be taken at face value.

Richard Keys on Cristiano Ronaldo record

The presenter said that Pele is in fact the highest scorer in football history, and that his goals in certain friendlies should be counted.

He said: “806 goals whichever way you look at… But there is some dispute as to whether or not it is the record. It’s certainly not if you look at the Guinness Book of Records. It’s 450 short of 1,281 which is claimed by Pele.

His partner in crime Andy Gray pointed out that FIFA don’t recognise some of the goals that Pele scored in friendlies as actual, official goals, while also saying that it does seem like a lot to be chalked out.

“He disputes what is or what was a friendly. I don’t think we’ll ever get an answer to this. It doesn’t seem possible, does it?

“It’s very difficult to substantiate because we didn’t have the coverage that we’ve got today, but it’s Pele for me. Sorry! But as I said, it’s an extraordinary number of goals in the modern game. It’s probably worth 1,500.

Ronaldo now goes into the second-leg of United’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid in great form, and he will hope to inflict some damage on a team he has beaten countless times in the past.

