Steven Gerrard’s old quote on Philippe Coutinho shows Aston Villa would be the right move

Aston Villa have made contact with the player.

Reports have emerged stating that Aston Villa have made contact with Philippe Coutinho, in relation to a loan move back to the Premier League.

A number of Premier League teams are said to be interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder, whose big-money move to La Liga did not work out as expected.

The Guardian have reported that Villa are already in communication with Coutinho’s agent, and are keen to get a deal over the line.

While a number of teams will be interested in bringing in the 29-year-old, Villa have an advantage in that their manager used to play with the player himself.

But a passage from Steven Gerrard’s book, as pointed out by Grace Robertson, shows how much care he had for the Brazilian.

Steven Gerrard on Philippe Coutinho

Gerrard said that Luis Suarez once had a conversation with him, where the Uruguayan asked the then-Liverpool captain to look after Coutinho.

He wrote: “That told me how much Suarez rated Coutinho as a player. I know they were close, because all South Americans and Spaniards loved Luis.

“But it struck a chord with me when Luis singled out Philippe as our most special young talent. It echoed my own view.

“I was already keeping an eye out for him. But ever since Luis spoke to me on his last day for Liverpool, I’ve taken more care.”

He also wrote: “Barcelona and Real Madrid will come looking for Philippe in a few seasons, just like they did with Luis. Until that happens, Liverpool should really treasure Philippe.

Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa?

While Coutinho’s move to Barcelona didn’t work out as planned, it didn’t stop him from winning a Champions League while he was on loan at Bayern Munich.

Villa bringing him in would go some way to replacing the output that Jack Grealish had for the club, and that they are desperately missing without him.

However, despite the reports, this surely won’t be a straightforward move for Gerrard’s side, as a number of clubs are chasing Coutinho’s signature.

In the past, Coutinho has been linked with a move back to Liverpool, as well as a loan move to Everton.

