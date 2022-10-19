French interntational sings the praises of Ireland hero Courtney Brosnan

Some really kind words.

French international Kenza Dali has given the highest praise possible to Ireland’s goalkeeping hero Courtney Brosnan, following the country’s qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Dali, who has been capped at senior level almost 50 times for France, has played with Brosnan at two different clubs, and was not at all surprised to see her be Ireland’s hero against Scotland.

Brosnan saved a crucial penalty in the first-half, and made some other massive saves too, before Ireland went on to win the game 1-0, securing qualification for the World Cup.

Speaking about the game between Ireland and Scotland, Dali said she was a neutral for the most part.

She said: “I have Scottish friends too, and it was a massive game for both teams. I watched the game, and I was happy for both teams.

“But I think it’s amazing for Ireland. That’s the first qualification, you will always remember this moment in your life. This is massive, and it will improve the visibility of the game in Ireland. This is important.

“If your national team is doing well, you will have more visibility. For Ireland this is amazing. I hope they do really well.”

Kenza Dali on Courtney Brosnan

Speaking about Brosnan in particular though, Dali said some extremely kind words.

She said: “I’m really good friends with Courtney. I’m really not surprised at the level of Courtney. I played with her at West Ham and Everton and she wasn’t given the chance to be No.1.

“This season she is, and she deserves it. She works hard, and she’s an amazing human being. She’s an amazing person. She’s always positive and she’s always working hard. I was really happy for her.”

There is the chance that Brosnan and Dali could face off against each other in the World Cup next summer, in what would surely be an excellent battle between Ireland and France.

Kenza Dali was speaking to the media at the EA Sports Women’s Football Summit in Outernet, London on Tuesday 18 October.

