Cork City teenager Matthew Moore set for Bundesliga move

What a move for the teenager.

Cork City teenager and Ireland Under 17 international Matthew Moore is set to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The German signed the highly rated 16-year-old midfielder and a deal confirmed by Cork, with Moore set to move to Germany in July.

According to journalist Daniel McDonnell, the League of Ireland side will be receiving a five-figure sum in compensation plus clauses.

Cork City’s official statement said both parties “agreed an undisclosed compensation” for the player.

Moore is part of the Ireland U-17 squad that have qualified for May’s European Championships in Hungary, and he has captained successful Irish youth teams in the past.

Cork City FC can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Hoffenheim for Matthew Moore to join the German side. Full story 👇🏼#CCFC84 || #CCFCAcademy — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) April 3, 2023

Matthew Moore signs for Hoffenheim

Cork City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, commented: “This is a really good opportunity for Matthew, and we are pleased with how the discussions between the two clubs have progressed also. We have had a very positive and professional dialogue with Hoffenheim, and we are pleased with the outcome.

“Matthew has been a pleasure to work with. His dedication to his game on and off the field has led to him reaching new levels each year. It is a testament also to the excellent work being done by our academy coaches. I have no doubt Matthew will excel at his new club. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Cork stated that according to FIFA regulations, the deal agreed also ensures future benefits for Cork City FC as Moore’s career develops.

Still only a teenager, it would be foolish to make any predictions about how Moore’s time in Germany will go, but it is a sign of the times that a major European club are looking at young players from Ireland.

This news comes just days after Festy Ebosele started for Udinese in Serie A, while James Abankwah came on for the same team.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Matthew Moore