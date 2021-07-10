How to watch the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina

It’s Messi versus Neymar, and here’s how to watch it.

While it’s perfectly understandable if you’ve been caught up in Euro 2020 over the past month or so, you are probably also aware that a similar competition has been going on in South America – the Copa America.

And to be honest, out of all the teams in the tournament, you couldn’t have dreamt of a better final than Brazil vs Argentina.

Brazil look a really strong outfit, with the genius of Neymar constantly shining even more so on the international stage than it does for his club.

On the other hand, you have a team that is led by the greatest player to ever play the sport, desperately trying to win his first international tournament with Argentina.

Lionel Messi has been performing at an outrageously high level for the entire tournament, and while this almost definitely won’t be his last chance at a trophy with his country, it could be his best one.

Neymar himself was not in Brazil’s squad when they won the Copa America in 2019, as he missed out with an ankle injury, so he will also surely be in the mood to impress.

Where can I watch the Copa America final?

The match, which kicks off at 1am on Sunday morning Irish time, is being shown on BBC One. The end of the game would lead quite nicely into the start of some of the best action at UFC 264, which is also going down in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It will be played at the iconic Maracanã stadium in Brazil, giving the team that already have a far superior squad on paper an even greater advantage.

But still, even with the players that Brazil have at their disposal, it would be foolish to rule out a team with Messi in it, especially given the form he’s in.

Coverage of the match starts at 00.45 on BBC One.

