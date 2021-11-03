Former Chelsea captain mocks Spurs with his cheeky Instagram post

A very cheeky dig…

Antonio Conte has officially been appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur, to the delight of Spurs supporters around the world.

Conte was the club’s first choice during the summer, but talks between both parties broke down for a number of reasons.

Since then, Daniel Levy and Conte have sorted out their differences, and come to an agreement to ensure the Italian manager will be happy at the club, at least for the time being.

Antonio Conte to Spurs

While Spurs fans have every right to be extremely excited over the appointment of a serial winner like Conte, some will have their reservations because of how things went under Jose Mourinho.

This is something that former Chelsea captain Marcel Desailly was happy to point out on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The World Cup winner posted a meme to his Instagram story, which showed Conte embracing Mourinho. In the picture, Mourinho has a speech bubble coming from his mouth, with the caption reading: “They pay you to come, they pay you to leave, and you don’t even have to win anything. It’s incredible!”

Jose Mourinho vs Antonio Conte

While it’s understandable that some are making a comparison between Mourinho and Conte, it might not necessarily be a fair one.

When Mourinho came to Spurs, it was after a horrific spell at Manchester United, after having left Chelsea in 14th place.

Conte, on the other hand, is coming to London off the back of an incredible Serie A win with Inter Milan.

Mourinho is currently having a mixed season with Roma out in Italy, and there is the slight chance that the two will clash heads in the European Conference League later this season.

Based on their rivalry in the past, it would make for some box-office entertainment if the two are to clash in Europe.

