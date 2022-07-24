Antonio Conte unhappy with “disrespectful” Harry Kane comments from Bayern Munich

“This is my way to face the situation with other players.”

Antonio Conte is unhappy with the “disrespectful” comments made by Bayern Munich manager Julian Naglesmann about Harry Kane.

Speaking recently, Naglesmann went out of his way to praise Kane, while also maintaining that he would be extremely expensive.

He said: “One of the best forwards, perhaps one of two or three centre forwards that who really can play centre forward.

“Last couple of years he didn’t really play centre forward, he dropped a little bit to number 10, he can play number 10 as well.

“Very strong, brilliant with his head, it could be possible that he could score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga. But it will be tough for Bayern Munich, we will see what will happen in the future.”

Conte, a man who takes no nonsense, took issue with these comments, referring to them as “disrespectful”.

He said: “Honestly I didn’t hear this. For sure I’m a coach who doesn’t talk about players from other teams.

“I don’t know why. The situation at Tottenham is very clear. The plan is very clear with the club. Harry is a part of the project. He is a very important part of the project and yeah only rumours.

“At the same time, I don’t like to speak about players from another club. If I want to do something I go to speak to the club, not through the media.

“I think maybe it’s a bit disrespectful for the other club. This is my way. This is my way to face the situation with other players.”

Conte will be worried about interest from Bayern in his talisman, as Kane openly tried to leave Spurs 12 months ago.

Kane was desperate to leave the club, but opted to stay amid interest from Manchester City. He seems to have fully bought into Conte’s project now though, and it would be a shock to see him leave before the start of the season.

