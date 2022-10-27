Antonio Conte and Eric Dier fume at referee over VAR call

The BT Sport cameras showed what was being said after the game.

Antonio Conte and Eric Dier could be heard voicing their confusion and fury at the referee after Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night.

Spurs thought they had won the game with the last kick of the game, when Harry Kane smashed it into the net from a tight angle.

However, following a VAR check, the refereeing team came to the conclusion that Kane was actually offside, and as a result the goal was disallowed.

There was plenty of confusion both on and off the pitch. Jermaine Jenas on commentary even made it clear that he was unsure why the goal was disallowed when the ball went backwards after it Emerson Royal’s head.

After the game, Eric Dier could be heard arguing that the ball went backwards and the goal should have stood, however that is deemed irrelevant by football’s Law 11.2.

This states that a player is ruled offside if they are “gaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar or an opponent.”

The referee attempted to explain this to Dier and his teammates, but he wasn’t having any of it.

Antonio Conte and Eric Dier fume over VAR call

Manager Antonio Conte was also furious, and he received a red card for his reaction to the goal being disallowed on the touchline.

In his post-match press conference, Conte made it clear that he was unhappy that a “regular goal” was disallowed.

He said: “The ball was in front of Kane. I don’t comment on referee decisions, but the VAR misses it. We are not so lucky. They have created big damage. I’d like to see if the VAR is so brave to do this to a top team in a big game.”

Conte then left his press conference after one question, insisting he was “really upset” about what had happened on the pitch.

"Sorry, but I'm really upset!" 😤 Antonio Conte had enough after just one question in his post-match press conference last night…#UCL pic.twitter.com/Sr99GRiyB5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2022

