Conor McGregor the latest to call on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked

He said that Cristiano Ronaldo does not look up to the manager.

Conor McGregor has become the latest to call on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave his position as Manchester United manager.

This comes after his United side got absolutely torn apart by Liverpool on Sunday, losing 5-0 at home to their fiercest rivals.

Since the loss, many have come out and called for Solskjaer to be sacked, even those in different sports, including McGregor.

Conor McGregor on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Dubliner tweeted, detailing exactly why he feels it’s not going to work out for Solskjaer, while also claiming there could be a position for him somewhere at the club.

He tweeted: “The issue at United is it’s just bunch of young fellas talking to each other. Peers. You need some one above the group chat to take the helm. Ole was on the bench when (Cristiano) Ronaldo played. A peer. Not enough. Love and respect Ole to the max but his role needs rearranged. My opinion.”

While McGregor is one of the most high profile United fans in the world of sport, one man who gives him a run for his money is Usain Bolt.

Bolt also took to Twitter during and after the Liverpool game, calling United’s performance a “joke”, and “miserable”.

While he didn’t explicitly call for Solskjaer to be let go, one of his tweets could definitely be interpreted as such.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be let go?

While it does seem extremely likely that McGregor will get his wish sooner rather than later, apparently it’s not going to happen as soon as a lot of United fans will have hoped.

Solskjaer took training today, with reports emerging that Alex Ferguson also showed up at the club to ask the board to give Solskjaer more time.

Next up for United is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur, and if he is to lose there it seems really unlikely he will still be in the job.

