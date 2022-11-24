Conor McGregor calls out Joe Rogan’s commentary

Fighting talk from the Irishman.

Conor McGregor has called out Joe Rogan’s commentary in a late-night tweet posted on his page.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, it seems as though McGregor was watching his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov back, and commenting on things he noticed.

He took issue with a number of things, one of which was the manner in which Rogan was commenting on what remains one of the biggest fights in the history of the UFC.

One tweet in particular took issue with how Rogan viewed a knee that McGregor caught Nurmagomedov with at one point during the fight.

Conor McGregor on Joe Rogan’s commentary

Quoting Rogan at first, McGregor said: “‘That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent.’ Shut up you Joe, ya little fool ya.

“What are you talking about? Smash this and smash that? What was smashed was my knee into his eye socket.

“‘That’s a knee to a grounded opponent, call the cops!’ For f*** sake. Ya f***ing thick.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise about McGregor’s tweet is that it is yet to be deleted, and is still available to listen to here.

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

The knee in question can be seen here:

He didn’t ease up on the Rogan criticism either, as he also seemingly took issue with the fact that Rogan said that McGregor was being “smashed” against Nurmagomedov, using a picture of Donald Cerrone in the process.

That’s smashed up pal. @joerogan. You ever see me like that? Never. pic.twitter.com/8cMxJKKQcK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

In another tweet, McGregor shared a picture of himself sat inside the octagon, battered and beaten, while Nurmagomedov celebrated.

In this tweet, he described Nurmagomedov as a “rat”, while he said he is a “lion” who will soon get up and “batter the whole family”.

The lion king chills. Unscathed. They’ll do nothin. Wait an I get up Im gonna and batter the whole family. On top of the cage, the lot. That’s a fuckin lion chillin right there. and a rat knawing. pic.twitter.com/23Mt0b3sDp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

McGregor recently said that he plans on fighting “multiple times” before the end of 2023. More on that here.

