Two Championship clubs interested in signing Conor Hourihane

The Corkman finds himself in an interesting situation.

West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United are both reportedly interested in Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane.

The Aston Villa midfielder was on loan in the Championship with Swansea City for the second half of last season, and it seems as though he might be Championship bound once again this summer.

It was clear that he was not going to get any valuable game time with Villa, who have only since strengthened their squad this summer, bringing in Emi Buendia from Norwich City.

Championship clubs linked with Conor Hourihane transfer.

The Athletic reported that West Brom and Sheffield United are both interested in Hourihane, but that neither club has forked up the desired amount of money just yet.

With Hourihane entering into the final year of his contract at Villa, the club knows that if they don’t sell him in the next two windows, then he could walk for free this time next year.

Both clubs would surely jump at the chance at bringing in such a talented midfielder, especially given how well he knows the Championship, having won promotion with Villa just a few seasons ago.

He also impressed when he went on loan to Swansea last season, and narrowly missed out on promotion, losing in the playoff final to Brentford.

Republic of Ireland internationals on the move.

From an Irish perspective, as much as Stephen Kenny will want his most important players playing at the highest level possible, regular game time will also be high on his list of priorities. And it seems Hourihane may be more likely to get that in the Championship as opposed to with Villa.

Elsewhere on the Irish transfer front, a number of Ireland’s strikers look like they could be on the move this summer, with a whole host of loan deals on the table. More on that here.

