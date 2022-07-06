Conor Hourihane’s confusing career – where has it gone wrong?

A proper talent, now playing in League One.

When it comes to football, and life in general, it’s difficult to know when certain things took place over the past few years, largely due to the pandemic.

It felt like there were a few football seasons squished into one, so it’s understandable that some players have fallen by the wayside with little or no fanfare.

Conor Hourihane is one of those players.

Back in March of 2019, Ireland took on Georgia in the Aviva Stadium, and it was a top class free-kick from Hourihane that won the game for Ireland.

Celebrating with dozens of tennis balls that had been thrown on to the pitch in protest, it felt as though Hourihane had showed that he was going to be a key part of Ireland’s midfield for years to come.

Just three years later, and he’s signed for Derby County in League One.

When Aston Villa got promoted, not only was Hourihane a crucial part of the team that brought them up, but he was a really valuable member of the side that kept them up too.

In the 2019/2020 season, Hourihane’s set-pieces and overall ability to play football earned him a regular spot in Villa’s side. He was a Premier League midfielder, and he played like one.

Now, just a few years later, he has signed for a League One side, and will be extremely lucky to keep his place in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad.

It’s hard to know what happened to the Corkman. He missed a crucial penalty against Slovakia in a Euro 2020 playoff, and more recently missed a penalty for Sheffield United in a Championship playoff.

Maybe his confidence is gone. His recent Ireland performance against Lithuania was quite poor by his standards, and he seems to have lost the swagger he once had.

It’s sad to see a player that was once one of Ireland’s most technically gifted, playing in League One at just 31 years of age.

But if a move to Derby is what Hourihane needs to get a smile back on his face, then it could be the best thing for him.

