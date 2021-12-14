Former Premier League manager has stern warning for Conor Gallagher

He has a tough decision to make.

Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has issued a stern warning for Conor Gallagher, the Chelsea player on loan at Crystal Palace.

Allardyce managed Gallagher last season at West Brom, but declared he is performing 25% better this season than he was then.

However, despite his incredible performances so far this season, Allardyce believes going back to Chelsea may not be the best move for the dynamic midfielder.

The former England manager advised Gallagher to look at what has happened to Jesse Lingard since he returned to Manchester United from West Ham.

Sam Allardyce on Conor Gallagher

He said: “I’d want to come back and give it a go and I think on his form at the moment and you have to bear in mind now he made his England debut, he’s an England international.

“He would want to go back and try and get in the team but I think if you do that, you’ve got to play enough first team games because if you don’t you can easily fall backwards like Jesse Lingard. Staying at Man United I think has been a bad choice for him because he’s not been selected.

“While at West Ham he was one of the best goalscoring midfield players in the Premier League in his time there. Now he’s sitting on the bench at Man United.

“So you have to be very careful on your choices at the right time and if you’re playing as much football as Conor’s playing now, and enjoying it more than ever with Palace then you want to continue that.

“If that’s not at Chelsea it can certainly be somewhere else in the Premier League I’m sure.”

Conor Gallagher’s tough decision

Gallagher has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League so far this season, and probably fancies his chances at breaking into the Chelsea team one way or another.

And while that may not have been likely a few years ago, a number of Chelsea academy graduates have become some of their most important players in recent times.

Mason Mount and Reece James are both guaranteed starters for the London club, while Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori were sold to top European clubs for almost £40 million each.

