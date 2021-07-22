West Ham fans clamour for young Irish international to get Premier League minutes

The Michael Carrick comparisons are flying in…

Conor Coventry is having quite the pre-season for West Ham United, and it’s being noticed by fans of the club.

The midfielder has bagged himself two goals in two games for the first team, and is getting some really valuable minutes for David Moyes’ side.

At just 21, he is very highly rated by those around West Ham, and it could be time for him to start getting some game time in the Premier League.

Just look at the replies to the club’s tweet declaring he had scored against Reading on Wednesday night.

A brilliantly worked goal! 👏 Conor Coventry doubles our lead with a close-range finish.#RFCWHU 0-2 (56) pic.twitter.com/xVIwk1CmW6 — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 21, 2021

Conor Coventry impressing in pre-season

He scored the match-winner against Northampton last week, and speaking after the game, seemed unphased at the thought of going on loan again.

He said: “I’m at a stage where I really want to play games at the moment. Competition in the squad is so high, as you said, and the two boys at the Euros (Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek] were excellent.

“I thought Dec was probably the best player on the pitch the other night in the final, and you’ve obviously got Nobes who is a legend and still so clever and so good on the ball and I’ve already spoken about Manu so it’s tough (to break into the first team). I’ll see what happens, I’d like to get some games, keep learning and put myself in the best position I can.”

While this attitude is understandable given his competition is Rice, Soucek and Mark Noble, he may be selling himself short here. West Ham will have loads of games this season after their Europa League qualificaiton, and it could lead to him getting playing some really high-level football.

Conor Coventry thinking about his future

It would be foolish not to address the elephant in the room, given Coventry is a hard-tacking West Ham midfielder, who has played for Ireland at underage but was born in London.

However, it seems unlikely he will do a Declan Rice on us, especially if his quotes from 2019 are anything to go by.

He said: “I knew straight away then. If I didn’t know, once I played, it confirmed it. Straight away, I just fell in love with playing. So there was no question of where I wanted to play.”

Back in October of 2019, he received the Man of the Match award in a 0–0 draw with Italy under-21s at Tallaght Stadium, where he shared a pitch with a whole host of young stars.

