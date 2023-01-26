Conor Coventry secures great loan deal in the Championship

Excellent stuff for the youngster.

Conor Coventry has signed a loan deal with Rotherham United to play with the Championship club until the end of the season.

Coventry has played on occasion for West Ham this season, coming off the bench in the very first game of the season against Manchester City.

The former Ireland Under 21 captain came off the bench a few times in the Premier League, while he has started in the Europa Conference League a number of times too, not looking out of place in the process.

Coventry is no stranger to Championship football, as he made 12 appearances for Peterborough United last season.

Currently in 20th place, Rotherham’s main goal this season is staying up this season, and Coventry will aim to help Matt Taylor’s side avoid relegation back to League One.

✍| 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆! The 22-year-old midfielder joins on loan from Premier League outfit West Ham United until the end of the season.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/inTcenHDez pic.twitter.com/OcWiVKMJmT — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) January 26, 2023

Conor Coventry signs for Rotherham on loan

At 22, the most important thing at this stage in Coventry’s development is gametime, and Rotherham seems like the ideal place for him to play regularly at present.

Speaking earlier in the season, David Moyes made it clear that he was a fan of Coventry, which explains why he featured in Europe this a handful of times.

He said: “He’s had plenty of chances to leave but we wanted him to stay. He is such a good lad and a good trainer. He is a great competitor. We had Josh Cullen who is very similar. He went to Anderlecht and is now at Burnley, playing for the full Republic team.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Conor followed the same path. He is doing great and we like him a lot.”

Cullen is currently undeniably ahead of Coventry in the pecking order when it comes to Irish central midfielders, with Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby and Joe Hodge among those he has to compete with for a spot in the team.

Playing regular football is exactly what Stephen Kenny will want to see from him from now until the end of the season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Conor Coventry, rotherham