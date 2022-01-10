Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Tyrone youngster

“So many really nice little stories today, so good.”

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Tyrone youngster Conor Bradley, after he started against Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon.

Bradley was one of a number of young players who were given a start against Shrewsbury on Sunday, due to a combination of Covid, AFCON and injuries.

And he definitely took his chance, seriously impressing in that right-back position. The Liverpool Echo went as far as giving him an 8/10 in their player ratings.

Meanwhile, Klopp made it clear that he was impressed by his youngsters who helped Liverpool win 3-1 and advance to the next round.

Jurgen Klopp on Conor Bradley and Liverpool youngsters

Speaking in reference to both Bradley and Gordon, Klopp told reporters: “I am delighted, even when I know they both can do so much better because they are real talents. I’m really happy about that and I’m happy about a lot of things.

“Conor can play, how good he could be and can be in the future. And Kaide obviously finishing-wise he’s an adult, his finishing is really exceptional, but all the rest he is still a kid. So playing the position the way he plays, there is so much to improve.

“But I am really happy for them. How they contributed today, the first goal was obviously their goal together with Elijah [Dixon-Bonner], who should be happy as well today, especially when we moved him to the left wing, all of a sudden he felt like free to go there, which is fine. So many really nice little stories today, so good.”

Conor Bradley at Liverpool

Morning, Reds 🙌 Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022

Despite his strong performance, the Tyrone teenager should probably be looking for a loan move away from the club if he is eager to build on this showing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has the right-back position locked down for the next few years at the very least, while Neco Williams can also play back there.

Or, if he wants, he can follow in the footsteps of Caoimhin Kelleher and wait for an opportunity to arise.

