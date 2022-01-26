St Mirren manager calls out Stephen Kenny over Connor Ronan performances

“It was another quality goal…”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin said that Stephen Kenny will be left with no choice but to look at Connor Ronan in the near future.

The 23-year-old scored a lovely goal in St Mirren’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday night, and his manager was extremely impressed with his performance.

While Jamie McGrath is the St Mirren man who gets the majority of the plaudits, and the international callups, Goodwin reckons Ronan is not far off his teammate.

Jim Goodwin on Connor Ronan

Connor Ronan was on form for St Mirren last night 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 A brilliant winner against Aberdeen from the former Ireland U21 International 👏#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/gj3GSr5BmH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 26, 2022

He said: “It was another quality goal and I think he can go again. He’s not the finished article, there’s still room for improvement.

“Jamie McGrath has had that international recognition and Connor is capable of doing the same

“The FAI are well aware of the quality he has and he just needs to keep doing that.

“If he continues with performances and goals like that – it’ll be shown over social media and on TV – and no doubt Stephen Kenny will see it.”

Connor Ronan Ireland callup?

This isn’t the first time that Goodwin has come out to publicly back Ronan, and he has put pressure on the Ireland manager to take note of him in the past too.

He said, back in September of last year: “That will probably be his first 90 minutes for seven or eight months. I’m delighted to be doing my bit for the international team back home as well.

“Jamie McGrath’s already had a call-up, and if Connor keeps on putting in displays like that Stephen Kenny will have a decision to make about him as well.

Connor Ronan and Jamie McGrath are tearing it up today and you have to love it 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Technicians 👏#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/1CUr9rEW2x — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 26, 2021

McGrath, Ronan’s teammate, is constantly being linked with a move away from St Mirren, in this transfer window in particular.

However, his manager recently said that the entire transfer saga is “dragging on“, clearly tiring of the seemingly never-ending rumours.

