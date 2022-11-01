Connor Ronan tipped for Premier League football soon

He should be given a chance in the first-team.

Wolves fans are clamouring for former Ireland underage international Connor Ronan to be given a chance in the first-team, after some top performances in the youth team.

Ronan started for Wolves’ U21 side on Monday night, with the home side running out 3-0 winners and the young Ireland star scoring a cracking goal to finish the game off.

Ronan couldn’t have picked a better time to score such a nice goal, as caretaker manager Steve Davis was in attendance at the match.

Wolves fans seemed to be in agreement on one thing after the game ended – Ronan is far too good and experienced to be playing youth football at this point in his career.

The responses to the Wolves’ Academy Twitter account’s post of his goal should tell you all you need to know about how the Wolves fans rate the youngster.

Ronan’s goal could have come at the perfect time, considering Wolves are going through quite a poor run of form.

Bruno Lage has been sacked, and the club have confirmed that caretaker boss Davis will remain in charge until after the World Cup, at least.

Davis has shown that he is not afraid to give youngsters a run in the team, as Ronan’s fellow Irishman Joe Hodge has learned in recent weeks.

Ronan is a very different type of player to Hodge, as he is more creative while Hodge tends to keep the ball and play it safe more often.

Ronan on the other hand has a tendency to shoot from distance, as he showed on Monday night, and a number of occasions with St. Mirren’s first-team last season.

Former Ireland U21 midfielder Connor Ronan is absolutely ridiculous 😳 Wow 🤯#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/rheSw87MA9 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 12, 2022

Wolves are seriously struggling to put the ball in the back of the net this season, and with Ruben Neves heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, they need to start looking towards the future.

Davis saw what he can do last season, so it would come as no surprise to see him in Wolves’ next matchday squad.

Otherwise, he will need to look at a move away in January, as he is now 24 years of age and is far too good for underage football.

