Connor Ronan looks set for MLS switch

A fun move on the cards.

Connor Ronan looks set to be making the move from Wolves to the MLS, based on the latest reports.

Colorado Rapids, who do have an affiliation of sorts with Wolves, are interested in bringing the 24-year-old to America to play his football, according to the Irish Sun.

The Rapids, whose general manager is Irishman and former FAI Director of Finance Padraig Smith, would likely be able to offer more gametime to Ronan than he is currently getting at Wolves.

Wolves seem to be eager to strengthen in the midfield position too, so Ronan is only going to continue to fall further and further down the pecking order.

The move to the MLS could be exactly what Ronan needs, as he has shown with loan moves in the past that there is definitely a talented player there just waiting to be used.

He has spent spells on loan with Portsmouth, Walsall, DAC Dunajská Streda, Blackpool, Grasshoppers Zurich and most recently St Mirren in Scotland.

Connor Ronan is set to sign for MLS side Colorado Rapids, according to the Daily Telegraph 🇮🇪 The 24-year-old creative midfielder has been unable to make a breakthrough at Wolves and doesn't appear to be interested in another loan move. What do you make of this? 🤔#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/iPlS0rQpKi — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 18, 2023

Connor Ronan to MLS

New Wolves boss Julian Lopetegui will probably not stand in Ronan’s way, despite his recent comments that suggested he was going to play at some point for the first-team this season.

“Connor is our player and is working to try and show that he’s able to be here,” the Spaniard recently told the Express and Star. “He’s going to have his chance. We have a lot of matches and I am sure he’s going to have minutes.”

Since Lopetegui gave these quotes, Wolves have had a total of three cup games and a league win over West Ham, and Ronan did not play in any of them.

Based on where Wolves are clearly aiming to be, Ronan will be well aware that he needs to move to get back playing football regularly.

Read More About: Connor Ronan, wolves