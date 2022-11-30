Should Man United pull the trigger on Cody Gakpo?

Is this the right move?

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo has been one of the stars of the World Cup so far, scoring a goal in every Netherlands group stage game.

Gakpo came into the tournament under a lot of pressure for a player of his age, with a number of European clubs sniffing around the attacker.

Still just 23 years of age, it does feel as though his next move from PSV will be a big one, with Man United heavily linked, as well as the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

He has delivered and silenced any potential doubters he may have, scoring three fine goals that have been crucial to his side topping their group.

With every performance, he is likely adding another few million on to his price tag, but the question all Man United fans will be wondering is if they should pull the trigger on Gakpo in January?

Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club, and Anthony Martial is extremely inconsistent with regards to his fitness, so Erik ten Hag needs a central striker.

That’s not what Gakpo is.

Cody Gakpo to Man United

The Dutchman tends to play off the left-hand side, and while he has played centrally in the past (and he could be coached to do so even more so), it’s not where he would naturally like to play.

Should Man United break the bank all to play a player out of position?

Plus, United already have a problem with too many of their players wanting to operate in that left-hand side.

Marcus Rashford is arguably the club’s best forward, and he is at his best on the left-wing. Jadon Sancho seems to operate better out there too, while Anthony Elanga looks most comfortable there.

Gakpo would be coming in to play in that sort of position, and that doesn’t feel like exactly what United need.

He looks like an extremely talented player, and if he bags another few World Cup goals, it seems like a big money move is unavoidable.

But right now, it shouldn’t be to Man United.

