Cody Gakpo ignored Man United legend’s advice with Liverpool transfer

Cody Gakpo ignored Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistlerooy’s advice with regards to his January Liverpool transfer.

Man United were heavily linked with Gakpo, with manager Erik ten Hag reportedly a big fan of his fellow countryman, but the attacker opted to join Liverpool instead.

Liverpool got the job done quickly, which could be largely due to the injuries sustained by their attackers this season, such as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Unfortunately for Gakpo though, he has failed to hit the ground running, and is yet to score a goal for his new side at the time of writing.

On top of that, Liverpool haven’t won a league game in 2023, while their top league goalscorer since the World Cup is Leicester’s Wout Faes, after the Belgian’s two own goals at Anfield on December 30th.

Perhaps Gakpo should have listened to his former manager Van Nistlerooy’s advice and joined Ten Hag’s side.

Van Nistlerooy said: “I also wanted him to join Man United – not just because it’s my club and I love them.

“But also because they are better than Liverpool and offer a lot more potential to their players. But United did not make a bid in January, so I advised him to wait ’til the summer.

“Something happened and he refused my advice and listened to Virgil [Van Dijk] who tempted him to join his team.”

He concluded with a brutal comment about Liverpool’s recent form compared to Man United, saying: “Gakpo would have been scoring goals for United already, they have great midfielders who create many chances like Fernandes, Casemiro, and even Eriksen.”

While Gakpo may be regretting his move now, it is extremely likely that Liverpool will turn things around, and he will have the chance to do just that against their fierce rivals Everton in next week’s Merseyside Derby.

