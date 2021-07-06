Leonardo Bonucci explains Ciro Immobile’s actions after Italy goal against Belgium

“Ciro felt touched and went down.”

Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Friday night, and while the game itself was excellent from start to finish, one moment from Ciro Immobile, in particular, caught the eye of the watching public.

Immobile was competing for the ball in the box when he threw himself to the ground, seemingly in agony, appealing for a penalty from the referee. Seconds later, Italian midfielder Nico Barella scored a gorgeous goal to put Italy ahead, and suddenly, Immobile was cured and jumped back to his feet.

The Lazio striker saw the ball go into the back of the net and quickly got back to his feet to join in with the celebrations, much to the annoyance of many football fans online.

Leonardo Bonucci explains Ciro Immobile’s actions after Italy scored against Belgium.

After the game, Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci was asked about Immobile’s actions, and his answer essentially doubles down on the shithousery that annoyed those who didn’t appreciate what the Italian striker did.

“These are things that happen on the pitch. Ciro felt touched and went down,” Bonucci said.

“Then, the joy of a goal in matches like this, it is so great that it makes you forget any pain! We laughed on the pitch and we made fun of him, but it ended there for us.”

Leonardo Bonucci on Leonardo Spinazzola.

While Italy are now in a great position in Euro 2020, they will seriously miss left-back Leonardo Spinazzola for their semi-final against Spain.

The full-back has been one of Italy’s star players at the tournament. Spinazzola suffered a serious injury in the second half of the game and will be out for months as a result.

Bonucci said: “We have a very clear idea of our game and we will try to be faithful to ourselves throughout the match.

“Our tradition and culture is to try and control the game. It will be difficult, but we have a strong defensive unit that can put Spain in trouble.

“We’re proud of our national team. We want to reach the final for Leonardo Spinazzola, because of the cruel blow he suffered with his injury.”

