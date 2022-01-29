Ciaran Clark sent off in Newcastle Saudi Arabia friendly for punching opponent

A definite red card, even in a friendly…

Ciaran Clark was sent off for Newcastle in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia against Al-Ittihad.

The Ireland international got involved with a physical battle with Abderazak Hamdallah, which ended up with Clark throwing a punch at the player.

Despite the fact it was only a friendly game, the referee was left with no choice but to send Clark off.

It’s not Clark’s first red card of the season either, as he received a far more costly one against Norwich back in November.

Newcastle won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser, but manager Eddie Howe was certainly not pleased with Clark’s red card.

Speaking after the game, he said: “Both sides were very keen to play the game in the right spirit.

“I thought there was a couple of difficult moments for the referee. There was no need for the red card, I thought he could have dealt with it in a different way but by the book it was probably the right decision.

“I thought it was a good workout. I thought the standard of game was good, I thought the opposition were good. It was a good test for us and when you play a game that is what you want.”

Newcastle in Saudi Arabia

The trip to Saudi Arabia comes after Newcastle were bought by billionaire owners from the country, as Premier League clubs have been given a winter break.

The decision to go to Saudi Arabia has been criticised, as part of the terms of the controversial takeover were that it was not the state buying Newcastle.

However, Howe says it has been beneficial for his team to get away.

He said: “Providing we’ve come through the game with no injuries, I think the trip has been a brilliant experience for everyone. We’ve all come closer together.”

