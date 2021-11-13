Christian Pulisic twists the knife with celebration vs Mexico

That won’t go down too well in Mexico…

The USA defeated Mexico 2-0 on Friday night, with goals coming from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

It was a crucial victory for America in their attempt to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, leaving them now joint top of the group with Mexico, but ahead based on their head-to-head record.

Pulisic scored the first goal of the night, moments after coming on as a substitute. After heading his nation in front, he ran to his fans, and lifted up his jersey.

Christian Pulisic celebration vs Mexico

Under his jersey, he displayed a t-shirt with the words “man in the mirror” written on it. While we can’t be 100% sure, we can safely assume this is in response to the words of Mexican footballer Memo Ochoa before the game.

Ochoa the Mexican goalkeeper who Pulisic scored past, said before the game: “Mexico has been that mirror in which they [the United States] want to see themselves and reflect, what they want to copy.”

When asked after the game for the meaning behind his celebration, Pulisic simply said: “I think you all know the message.”

CHRISTIAN PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT AHEAD MINUTES AFTER SUBBING ON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZVqUzJ1sRZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 13, 2021

Gregg Berhalter, the USA team’s manager, was also upset by Ochoa’s pre-match comments, insisting it showed a lack of respect.

While it was an important win for the USA, it did come at a cost, as Juventus’ McKennie will miss the next game, as will Miles Robinson who picked up a red card in the 89th minute.

Next up for the USA is a trip to Kingston, where they will take on Jamaica, safe in the knowledge that their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is almost secure.

