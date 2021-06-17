Damien Duff and Kevin Doyle disagree on tribute for Christian Eriksen

“I just think when the game’s started – play the game.”

Damien Duff and Kevin Doyle have disagreed on the planned gesture for Christian Eriksen due to take place in the 10th minute of the game between Denmark and Belgium.

The ball is to be kicked out of play in the 10th minute out of respect for Eriksen, who wears the number 10 jersey for the Danish side.

This comes after the Danish talisman collapsed during the side’s 1-0 defeat to Finland on Saturday.

On RTÉ, Duff and Doyle were both speaking ahead of the game, with the two of them disagreeing on whether the gesture should take place.

Duff described it as a “beautiful” way of paying tribute to Eriksen, and that it will help remind people that everything is to be put into perspective.

Meanwhile, Doyle said: “I sort of disagree with Damien. Maybe I’m heartless… I just think if I were Christian Eriksen, and you’re sitting in your hospital bed I’m thinking ‘lads I’m alive here. It’s like you’re retiring my jersey.’

“Whatever about beforehand, if you want to clap for ten seconds, I just think when the game’s started – play the game. It’s all been spoken about and everything has worked out well.”

Doyle continued: “Thank God he’s well and healthy, celebrate that, but it’s a distraction for both teams. I find it strange, but maybe I look at it differently to Damien. I’d just prefer the game to be played.”

Eriksen is now stable in his hospital bed, with his manager claiming that he will be watching the game in his Denmark jersey, and potentially able to hear the fans in the stadium.

Speaking about the planned gesture, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku said: “After 10 minutes of the match we will put the ball in touch to applaud.

“Several players from our country have played with him but we will be there to win and that is the most important.”

