Erik ten Hag explains Christian Eriksen’s absence vs Newcastle

Erik ten Hag has explained why Christian Eriksen missed out on Manchester United’s game against Newcastle on Sunday.

Eriksen was not included in the squad, nor was Anthony Martial, while Marcus Rashford had to settle for a place on the bench.

Eriksen incredibly does not play for the first time since signing this summer, due to illness, and Rashford is also not “feeling 100 per cent”, hence why he has dropped out of the XI.

Christian Eriksen absence vs Newcastle

“He [Eriksen] is ill, so we have some illness, also Rashford is under the weather and also feels not quite well but he has enough energy to play a couple of minutes in the game,” said Ten Hag to MUTV before the game.

He continued: “We can talk about the players who are not there but we have a squad. We have seen in the last couple of games, how important the squad is. With the other players, we have confidence they can do the job and beat a tough opponent.

As for 17-year-old Kobbi Mainoo’s inclusion, Ten Hag added: “It’s not experience it’s about, they have to deliver. You are here to contribute to the team, to the team’s success, and that is why is here.”

While Rashford may be able to come off the bench at some point, United will definitely miss Eriksen in their midfield, as he offers something completely different to his replacement – Fred.

So far this season, Eriksen has been able to punch the ball through to Bruno Fernandes from his own half, enabling United to get on the attack quickly.

Without him, United will need to rely on a number of other players to provide the creativity, including Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the opportunity up front, while Scott McTominay misses the game through suspension, following a yellow card picked up against Everton.

