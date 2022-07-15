Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United

A very smart piece of business.

Christian Eriksen has signed for Manchester United, the club confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Eriksen signed for the club on a free transfer, having penned a contract until June 2025.

After spending the second-half of last season on loan at Brentford, Eriksen showed the world that he can still play at the top level, while also turning in some excellent performances with Denmark following his return to football.

Speaking about the move, Eriksen hailed Ten Hag as one of the main reasons why he was enticed by the Manchester club.

Christian Eriksen signs for Man United

He said: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

“Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

It is believed that Eriksen had a number of clubs interested in him, with Spurs and Brentford both conducting negotiations with the Danish talisman.

Eriksen’s relationship with Ten Hag could be what sealed the deal, as the Dutch manager allowed the player to train with Ajax after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing with Denmark at Euro 2020.

Christian Eriksen signs for Man United

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said: “Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career.

“It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him.

“In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: christian eriksen, Manchester United