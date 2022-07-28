Christian Eriksen hits the ground running in pre-season friendly

Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Wrexham in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Christian Eriksen got off to a dream start to life as a Manchester United player scoring a free-kick in a 4-1 win over Wrexham.

United took on the non-league side in a game that aimed to get players who had not played a major part in pre-season some minutes going into the new season.

It also gave Erik ten Hag a chance to look at certain players he may want to know more about, and new signings like Eriksen.

In fact, Wrexham were initially told it would be a game against United youngsters, but Ten Hag ultimately played a number of senior players.

United’s Starting XI was as follows: Kovar; Ethan Laird, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles, Zidane Iqbal, James Garner, Eriksen; Tahith Chong, Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal.

Christian Eriksen dream start with Man United

Eriksen scored a free-kick in the game, with Amad Diallo, Telles and Garnacho the other goalscorers on the day.

Unfortunately there appears to be no footage of the game or the goals, though United fans will be excited that Eriksen evidently hasn’t missed a step in the summer off.

Eriksen played in the Nations League campaign with Denmark just under two months ago, so it is not that long since he played at an intense level.

He is looking forward to the intensity of the Premier League, he said, speaking in his first interview as a Man United player.

United’s first game of the season is against Brighton on 7 September, and while it’s unlikely that Eriksen starts the game ahead of Bruno Fernandes, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him come off the bench at some point.

His set-piece, albeit against Wrexham, shows just one of the many skills he will bring to the table in Manchester this season.

