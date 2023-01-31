Christian Eriksen injury news as bad as feared

A disaster for Man United.

Christian Eriksen will be out injured until the beginning of May, according to the latest reports from around Manchester United.

The injury Eriksen suffered against Reading will keep him out until the end of April at the very earliest, with May looking like the most likely return date.

Saturday night saw Eriksen leave Old Trafford on crutches thanks to a nasty tackle from Andy Carroll.

Carroll was not even booked for the tackle on Eriksen, but he did pick up two yellow cards later in the game, leaving his side to play the final 30 minutes with 10 men.

Christian Eriksen injury

Eriksen has started almost every single game for Man United this season, and been an extremely important part of Erik ten Hag’s plans.

His injury will see him miss the Carabao Cup semi-final (as well as a potential final), as well as some crucial games in the race for top four.

He will also be injured for Europa League games against Barcelona, and ties further in the competition if United were to advance.

United will likely have Fred step into Eriksen’s position, and while the Brazilian midfielder does have the occasional excellent game for Ten Hag’s side, he doesn’t have the same composure or technical ability as Eriksen.

The good thing for United is that there is still a few hours left in the transfer window to try and bring in a replacement for Eriksen, though the bad thing is that the owners have no interest in strengthening the squad, as they are reportedly getting ready to sell the club.

Eriksen’s injury being as bad as it is is made worse by the fact that Donny van de Beek, who could play in his position, is also out until the end of the season.

We have taken a look at some options Man United have to replace Eriksen, both internally and externally. More on that here.

