Christian Eriksen provides positive fitness update

Good news for Man United.

Christian Eriksen has provided a positive fitness update, following his nasty injury earlier in the year.

The Manchester United midfielder left Old Trafford on crutches after a game against Reading in the FA Cup on 28 January, thanks to a shocking tackle by Andy Carroll.

It was clear that the injury was serious, and it quickly emerged that Eriksen would be out until May as a result of the challenge.

Eriksen has since had surgery on his ankle but he is on the road to recovery, with the Danish talisman now believing he could feature in the team before the end of the season.

Speaking after United’s Carabao Cup win on Sunday, Eriksen said that he should be able to walk in a few days after he gets the boot removed from his foot.

Christian Eriksen injury update

He said: “I’m feeling well. I mean it’s always boring to be in the boot and being on crutches but I’ve left the crutches now and am only on the boot.

“Next week, it should be gone and I’ll be finally learning to walk! No, it feels good.”

He was specifically asked about potentially featuring in a final for United before the end of the season, which he seemed positive about.

“Yeah, definitely. But there are so many games in between, before the next final. There will be a longer build-up if we get there. For me, there’s a lot of hard work coming back, getting my place back in the team, as I mean the team is performing and the guys are winning. So it’s a pleasure to watch.”

Eriksen will be hoping that United continue to advance in the Europa League, as the final for this competition is not until 31 May.

That should leave him more than enough time to make his way back into contention to start for Erik ten Hag’s side.

