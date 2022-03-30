Christian Eriksen scores at stadium he collapsed in on return to Denmark team

What a moment for the man.

Christian Eriksen scored at the same stadium he collapsed in last summer in his first start for Denmark since the shocking incident during Euro 2020.

Denmark defeated Serbia 3-0 on Tuesday night, with Eriksen captaining the side and scoring the third goal on what was undeniably an emotional night for the Brentford midfielder.

Joakim Maehle and Jesper Lindstrom also scored in the friendly victory, but all eyes were on Eriksen, who made a triumphant return to the pitch.

On the same pitch that Eriksen nearly died less than 12 months ago, Eriksen showed that he is still an incredible footballer with a rifle of a finish with his right foot against Serbia.

Not long after Eriksen began his recovery, he made it clear that his main goal was to return to the Danish side.

He suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and missed almost the entire tournament as a result. His nation almost went on to pull off the impossible, before they were knocked out by England in the semi-final.

Since then, he trained with a number of teams before signing for Brentford in the Premier League, where he has hit the ground running, brilliantly setting Ivan Toney up for a goal recently.

Eriksen has the chance to do something incredible this year, as he will play at the World Cup just over a year after what happened at the Euros.

With eight wins from eight, 27 goals scored and zero conceded, Denmark qualified for the World Cup in incredible fashion.

Based on their incredible togetherness and talent without Eriksen at the Euros, they will be dreaming of what they could possibly achieve at the tournament now that their talisman is back to his best.

