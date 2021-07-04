Denmark coach pays tribute to Christian Eriksen in touching post-match statement

“We all understood maybe that the values of football came through – and maybe we are a symbol of it.”

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand paid tribute to Christian Eriksen after his team reached the semi-final of Euro 2020 on Saturday night.

Denmark defeated Czech Republic in a dominant 2-1 win, thanks to first-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg.

Perhaps most impressively, they are doing all of this without their talisman in Eriksen, after he collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game against Finland.

Kasper Hjulmand on his Danish side

The Denmark manager was asked about whether or not he was aware that large parts of the footballing world are rooting for his side.

He said: “I definitely feel it. I think the whole world of football understood that second and the days after the fundamental things in life and in football, the fundamental values of football came through right at that moment.

“There are so many other agendas in football, but we all remembered why we started to play football, what values football is based on and we had a reminder of this.”

Kasper Hjulmand on Christian Eriksen

“I am still thinking of Christian every single day. He should have been here.

“We are happy that he survived, we carry him all the way to this match and all the way to Wembley. I think about him all of the time.

“We all understood maybe that the values of football came through – and maybe we are a symbol of it. I could not be more happy than that.

“The team showed it without being told, ‘this is the way you should act’.

“It was just unbelievable to see this team how the reaction was, how much compassion and love they gave each other, but also the Danish population.

“We are just happy and proud we can maybe just remind ourselves why we love football and what football can do in the world.”

Denmark will now take on England in the semi-final on Wednesday night.

