Christian Eriksen will watch tomorrow’s Denmark game from his hospital bed, according to manager Kasper Hjulmand.

Speaking ahead of Thursday evening’s game against Belgium, the Danish boss said that Eriksen’s hospital is that close to where the game is being played that he may be able to hear the fans cheering on the side at Parken Stadium.

Kasper Hjulmand on Christian Eriksen

He said: “It’s really crazy. The hospital is right next to Parken, and when he looks out of the window he can see Parken.

“Probably he will be able to hear everything from Parken, so that’s a crazy situation for Christian. But yeah, I think he will be in his shirt and watch the game.”

Eriksen himself released a statement on Tuesday to inform people around the world that he is “fine, under the circumstances”, and that he feels “okay”.

Christian Eriksen update

He said: “Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world.

“It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

Euro 2020: Denmark v Belgium.

Denmark take on Belgium at 5 pm on Thursday, in what is a must-win game for the home side. Belgium got off to an excellent start against Russia with an extremely convincing 3-0 win, with Romelu Lukaku particularly impressing.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kasper Schmeichel said: “It was damn nice to see him (Eriksen) smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there. It was a great experience and something that has helped me a lot.

“We’re still in the tournament. Now, we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were.

“I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special.”

