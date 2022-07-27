Christian Eriksen and Brandon Williams reunite after last season’s “connection”

The two shared a nice moment last season.

Christian Eriksen and Brandon Williams have reunited at Manchester United after last season’s “connection”.

During a Premier League game between Norwich and Brentford last season, Eriksen appeared to hold Williams back while the two were on the ground.

Williams, who is never too far from overreacting, shoved Eriksen and looked as if he was going to do something even more severe. That is until he realised it was Eriksen, and instead they hugged on the ground before playing on.

“Obviously, it’s a moment that just happens, it was just instinct,” Williams told Sky Sports at the time. “I got past him and I felt him pull me down. We were on the attack and I was really angry.

“I was going to hold him but then I know what he’s been through and it’s incredible what he’s done. He’s back now and it’s something special for him to be back on the pitch for himself and to be involved in that, I felt like he needed a hug.

Wholesome content alert 🚨 Brandon Williams gave Christian Eriksen a warm welcome back to the Premier League, giving the Brentford man a hug after the players fell to the floor after a challenge ❤️

Since signing for United, Eriksen conducted his first interview as a Man United player, where he was asked about his “connection” with Williams.

The Danish midfielder laughed at the idea of the two having a “connection” purely based on the interaction that occurred last season.

However, the pair did share another nice moment in Manchester for the first time as United players.

Williams has returned to the United first-team after quite a strong loan spell at Norwich, though it seems likely he could be leaving the club again this season.

He has made it clear that he would like to stay at the club, but since Erik ten Hag signed left-back Tyrell Malacia the young Englishman has slipped even further down the pecking order.

