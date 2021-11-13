Chris Sutton takes swipe at Steven Gerrard’s time as Rangers boss

“He received god-like status amongst supporters at Ibrox for winning one trophy out of nine.”

Chris Sutton has taken a swipe at Steven Gerrard’s time as Rangers boss, insisting that his time at the club may be slightly overrated.

Gerrard was recently appointed as manager of Aston Villa, after Dean Smith was sacked last week.

In his column, Sutton said that Gerrard failed to do an “outstanding” job at Rangers, and that it wasn’t as impressive as Brendan Rodgers’ time as Celtic boss.

Chris Sutton on Steven Gerrard

In his column for Daily Record, the former Celtic striker wrote: “Did Gerrard do an outstanding job at Ibrox? No, I wouldn’t say he did.

“Callum Davidson won more silverware in his first season at St Johnstone than Gerrard did in three at Ibrox. That’s a fact.

“Brendan Rodgers won seven out of seven. That’s what counts as outstanding. Winning the title last season was massive due to the obvious reasons and he deserved credit for that.

“But, quite frankly, no trophy out of the other eight available simply wasn’t good enough.”

He continued later in his column, insisting that while Rangers will miss Gerrard, he wouldn’t be at all surprised if the next manager who takes over does even better.

Chris Sutton on Steven Gerrard’s time at Rangers

He wrote: “Gerrard will be missed, but here’s the thing.

“He received god-like status amongst supporters at Ibrox for winning one trophy out of nine.

“Whoever walks into the hotseat can take it a step higher than he did because, on that silverware score alone, they don’t have much to beat.”

My @Record_Sport column on Steven Gerrard’s spell as Rangers boss. He brought back respect and raised the bar at Rangers but on the whole 1 trophy out of 9 wasn’t outstanding… Brendan won 7 from 7 that’s outstanding. Callum Davidson won 2 in the same period … your thoughts?? https://t.co/MwgMzFp1WH — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 13, 2021

Gerrard will take charge of his first game as Villa manager Brighton at home next weekend, and will hope to get off to a winning start, after Smith was sacked for guiding his club to five Premier League defeats in a row.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, chris sutton, Rangers, Steven Gerrard