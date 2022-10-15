Chris Sutton responds to “embarrassing” James Tavernier statement

“If that’s not the main focus, play the kids against Napoli!”

Chris Sutton has responded to James Tavernier’s “embarrassing” statement following Rangers’ 7-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, Tavernier implied that doing well in the Champions League would have just been a bonus, and that the main focus is the domestic season.

He said: “It is about brushing ourselves down and getting this out of our system which we are definitely going to do. If you look at the Champions League defeats that we have had, we have always come back in the league and put in a good performance.

“The Champions League is a great bonus for us as players and as a club, we obviously want to do our best in it, but our main focus is the league and domestic cups.”

Sutton said that it’s embarrassing to apologise when Tavernier has been such a good servant to the club, and that it shows the difference between Celtic and Rangers.

Chris Sutton on James Tavernier

“That worries me. Does he need to apologise? He has been a brilliant servant to Rangers and an excellent player. But to come out and say that the Champions League is just a bonus for the player and the club?

“Come on! That sends the message. It’s embarrassing to say that. On the other side of the city you’ve got a manager who’s trying to change a mindset within Scottish football.

“He’s saying we can compete in the Champions League, we have to believe it. But the Rangers captain is saying we have to focus on the league?

“If that’s not the main focus, play the kids against Napoli!”

"That is the wrong message. That's embarrassing."@chris_sutton73 disagrees with the message sent by Rangers captain James Tavernier following their loss to Liverpool. What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/z6pg6WjZNj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 14, 2022

Based on Tavernier’s comments, Rangers will be hoping to win the league this year, though they find themselves two points off Celtic after nine games.

Read next: Dean Henderson unhappy with his “pathetic” form

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, chris sutton