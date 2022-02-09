Chris Kirkland clarifies Kurt Zouma racism comments

The former England goalkeeper said that the incident was “worse than racism”.

Chris Kirkland has attempted to explain the comments he made on Wednesday morning when talking about Kurt Zouma.

Kirkland was unhappy with the fact that the FA had not banned Zouma for kicking his pet cat when the organisational body has stepped in in the past.

He said that he has seen be players be banned for racist abuse, and that this incident is “worse” than that.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “If it was a racism case, the FA would have stepped in and banned him for six or 10 games. Biting – six or 10 games. What’s the difference? This is worse if anything. It’s against a defenceless animal.”

He has since clarified his comments, explaining why he made the comparison in the first place.

Chris Kirkland on Kurt Zouma comments

In a video posted on his Twitter page, he said: “I know a lot of people seem to be offended, and listen I totally understand.

“I mentioned racism, and how players have been banned before. I know I said that racism is possibly worse, but what I meant was that animals can’t defend themselves. They haven’t got a voice, obviously, us humans have.

“Racism, it goes without saying, is an absolute disgrace. Anyone who does that should be locked up. People know how I feel about that.

“The context was that animals can’t defend themselves, and they’ve not got a voice. I meant it that way, not the other way. Hopefully, that clears it up.”

Hopefully this clears the @KurtZouma @WestHam situation up with my comments,absolutely nothing was meant by my comments pic.twitter.com/sK66HLrMNy — Chris Kirkland (@ChrisKirkland43) February 9, 2022

Zouma controversially played against Watford on Tuesday night, helping his side keep a clean sheet.

When asked after the game why he was picked for the team, manager David Moyes explained that he is only paid to look after the football side of the game.

He said: “My job is to try and pick the best team that gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt was part of that team.”

🗣 "My job is to try and pick the best team that gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt was part of that team." David Moyes explains his decision to play Kurt Zouma against Watford whilst the club investigates the player pic.twitter.com/vdMYeph4xH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 9, 2022

