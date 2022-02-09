A controversial statement…

Chris Kirkland has said that the recent Kurt Zouma incident is “worse than racism”, and questioned why he has not yet been banned by the FA.

Kirkland was appearing on television on Wednesday morning to discuss the controversial incident, which saw Zouma kick and slap his pet cat.

Footage of the shocking incident was shared initially by the player’s brother on Snapchat, but has since been posted across every social media site.

Zouma was widely criticised for his actions, but somewhat surprisingly, started for West Ham against Watford on Tuesday night.

Despite the negativity surrounding his name, Zouma helped his side keep a clean sheet against Watford in a 1-0 win at home.

Chris Kirkland on Kurt Zouma

Speaking on Wednesday morning, former Premier League and England goalkeeper Kirkland said that Zouma “deserves everything” he will get, before saying the incident is worse than racism, or biting an opponent on the pitch.

He said: “Everywhere he goes he’s going to be targeted, and rightfully so, because he deserves everything he’s going to get.

“I’m a big advocate of mental health so I need to be careful what I say, because it’s bound to test Zouma, but he’s brought it all on himself with this sickening video.

“I’m still in disbelief that West Ham played him last season, but the FA for me… If it was a racism case, the FA would have stepped in and banned him for six or 10 games. Biting – six or 10 games. What’s the difference? This is worse if anything. It’s against a defenseless animal.

“Why the FA have not stepped in to ban him for this is beyond disbelief.”

He went on to say that Zouma should be “sacked” by West Ham.

"He should be sacked" Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland tells #BBCBreakfast he's 'amazed' that West Ham allowed Kurt Zouma to play last night. More: https://t.co/ylaxLUWCxj pic.twitter.com/igNTimGsbS — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 9, 2022

Kirkland’s controversial comments on racism went unchallenged by the presenter on the BBC Breakfast show.

The former Wigan keeper has also shared a petition on his Twitter page, urging people to sign in an attempt to get Zouma prosecuted.

