Former England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland reveals extent of addiction problems

An extremely honest interview.

Former England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has revealed the extent of his addiction problems, and the steps he has taken to battle his painkiller addiction.

Kirkland admitted that he has been struggling since 2013, when he began suffering with mental health issues.

He said that painkillers helped him with the anxiety of being a professional footballer, something which he feels is not talked about enough.

Chris Kirkland on painkiller addiction

He told The Guardian: “I’d ring the doctors: ‘I’ve lost them, I need some more’. I’d get them off the internet, any way I could. There were times I was meant to be at places and I’d not be in the right frame of mind or taken too many tablets and I’d have to ring and say ‘I’ve had a puncture’ or other excuses and not turn up, which is terrible.

“I’d be Googling ‘painkillers available’ … [they are] all illegal sites, aren’t they? Getting them and they’d be here within two or three days. They say don’t get tablets off the internet because you never know what’s in them and I found that out first-hand. God knows what was in the ones that I took but it certainly wasn’t what it was meant to be and it nearly flipping killed us.”

Having quit cold turkey, Kirkland has now gone five months without taking a painkiller, and has said that he is feeling much better.

He said: “I feel brilliant. It was really tough … the withdrawals were horrendous. For a week I could hardly move; I was sweating, shaking, Leeona was having to check I was still breathing properly.

“It was a horrible time. I still feel as though I’m a little bit of a fraud at the minute because people don’t know the real truth. I don’t think I can stay in recovery – because I’ll always be an addict, simple as that – unless everything is out there. Now people know.”

I’m Chris Kirkland I’ve been addicted to Painkillers for 10 years ,big thanks to @henrywinter for doing this article hope it helps ,click on the link https://t.co/M6YFr6JA2D @walkingsbrill and thanks to all my friends and family who are getting me through it especially my Wife Xx pic.twitter.com/KHxbdzHqAv — Chris Kirkland (@ChrisKirkland43) July 21, 2022

Read next: Frank Lampard issues warning to Everton squad following terrible pre-season performance

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chris kirkland