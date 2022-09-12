Chris Kamara speaks bluntly about health issues

“Am I tarnishing what I’ve got and what I had?”

Chris Kamara has spoken bluntly and honestly about the health issues he is living with, and how he feels it is impacting his “legacy” as a broadcaster.

Last year, the 64-year-old was diagnosed with Hypothyroidism, a condition in which a person’s thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones.

This means that his speech is often slurred, and Kamara himself said that the first thing he thinks when he wakes up is whether or not he will be able to speak that day.

The untold heartbreaking story of a football legend. One of the most iconic UK sports pundits, @chris_kammy opens up about his ongoing battle with apraxia and the impact it's had on him physically and mentally. A pleasure & an honour. Out Now 👉🏽 https://t.co/aZ60LTKZyF pic.twitter.com/oZ2XTAHyU2 — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) September 12, 2022

Speaking about his career on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Kamara said that he feels like a “fraud” at times now, due to his health issues.

Chris Kamara

He said: “Strange in terms of, I feel a fraud now in terms of broadcasting; I don’t bring to the table what I used to. So that’s hard, my life away from the screen couldn’t be any better. Grandkids, family, it’s perfect.

“I feel I’m doing these programmes and they’re not getting the best of me, but they’re tolerating me, that’s how it feels.”

He went on to say that he feels that perhaps he should have retired when Sky Sports paid a touching tribute to him after he left Soccer Saturday.

Chris Kamara is a Sky Sports legend ❤️ He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/bjhaaC1ORz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 30, 2022

Chris Kamara on health issues

“That tribute that Sky gave me, that’s reserved for someone who passes away isn’t it? So I’ve had the tribute while I’m still alive that people don’t get when they go. You’ll always look back and think, when you read the obituaries and comments and think, ‘why didn’t people say that?’

“So I think maybe I should have bowed out then, taken the accolades and said, ‘thank you’. Am I tarnishing what I’ve got and what I had?”

Kamara is commonly regarded as one of the best football broadcasters in Sky Sports’ history, producing an uncountable number of iconic moments.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chris kamara