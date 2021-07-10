Chiellini gets the mind games going ahead of Euro 2020 final

You love to hear this type of talk going into a final.

Giorgio Chiellini has really ramped up the mind games ahead of the Euro 2020 final against England this Sunday.

The veteran defender has definitely been one of the stars of the tournament, most recently making headlines for his treatment of Jordi Alba going into the penalty shootout in the semi-final, and overall jovial and hard-working nature.

And ahead of the final, Chiellini is already doing his best to get into the heads of the English players and staff.

When he was asked about Gareth Southgate’s side, he opened by somewhat criticising their style of play, dishing out a back-handed compliment of sorts.

He said: “They might not be easy on the eye, but they are hard to beat. I immediately thought England would be a serious candidate to win the Euros. They have quality and physicality, are solid and organised.”

Giorgio Chiellini on England’s home advantage

He continued: “They reached the semi-final at the World Cup, plus it was predictable England would be in the final of the Euros, as they played six out of seven games on home turf.”

Cheeky stuff from the 36-year-old…

He added that he believes Harry Kane is England’s most dangerous player, and insisted: “It’s going to be a great game of football, neither side will be afraid and we’ll both respect each other.”

The final will also be a home game for England, as it kicks off from Wembley Stadium in London at 8pm on Sunday.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin recently said that the Euro 2020 format that saw some nations do much more travelling than others was “unfair”, and that he would not support a similar format in the future.

Teams like Denmark and England had to do significantly less travelling than others throughout the course of the competition.

