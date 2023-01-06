Chiedozie Ogbene linked with smart transfer move

A man in demand.

Chiedozie Ogbene is being heavily linked with a move away from Rotherham, with Swansea keen on the Irishman’s signature.

Ogbene has been excellent for both club and country over the past year or so, and he was instrumental in helping Rotherham gain promotion to the Championship.

With the side sat in 21st place and likely facing a relegation battle this season, it makes sense that Ogbene would want to move on.

Swansea are reportedly interested in signing Ogbene, which could be something to do with the fact that his fellow countryman Michael Obafemi looks set to be leaving the club this January.

However, as Irish football fans will know, Ogbene can play in a number of positions, and would be just as likely to be a wing-back as he would a striker for a team like Russel Martin’s Swansea.

On top of that, The Sun have reported that Rotherham United are looking at Northern Irish striker Lee Bonis, in what would seem like a replacement for Ogbene.

Chiedozie Ogbene to Swansea?

Ogbene has been a real goal threat all season for Rotherham, and he recently came back from injury and showed he hadn’t missed a beat, scoring seconds after he returned on to the pitch.

Chiedozie Ogbene: Out injured for a month ❌ Substituted on in the 63rd minute last night 🔁 Did this with first involvement in the 64th minute ⚽️ He's some man for one man. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/oHrctbAwBC — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) November 3, 2022

After the game, his manager Matty Taylor said: “When he runs at goal and puts players on the back foot he is a scary beast to look at. We have to be careful with him, because even in that short period on the pitch is more than what he has done.”

Ogbene’s performances this season would imply that Swansea would want to bring him in as a striker, but based on the past it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him play elsewhere.

With his attitude and work-rate, we imagine it wouldn’t take long for the Welsh fans to fall in love with him no matter what position he was playing in.

