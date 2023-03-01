Chiedozie Ogbene gives honest interview about transfer links

Refreshing honesty from the Corkman.

Chiedozie Ogbene gave an extremely refreshing interview after Rotherham’s 1-1 draw with Swansea on Monday night.

Ogbene scored his team’s only goal of the game, and deservedly picked up the Man of the Match awards for his efforts, but it was his interview after the game that has the Rotherham fans really buzzing.

During the January transfer window, Ogbene was being linked with moves to teams chasing promotion in the Championship, as well as one report stating Champions League side Club Brugge were interested in him.

OGBENE EQUALISES FOR ROTHERHAM!! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/oYnuiRdxUB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2023

No deal went through though, and instead he will play the second half of the season with Rotherham, who he helped gain promotion from League One last season.

After a run of poor form, it was clear that Ogbene was so pleased to have picked up a point on the road for his side, while also scoring a crucial goal.

Chiedozie Ogbene interview

He said: “Playing for this club means a lot to me. The gaffer sat me down and said I’m trying too hard, so tonight was special. I really want to do well for this club.

“Sometimes when you try too hard you do damage. I had to try not to worry too much about things. We are all human beings.”

When asked if the rumours in January impacted him, Ogbene replied: “I would like to say it didn’t but I’m a human being so I’m sure it did.

“Sometimes when you’re at home, not playing well, you start questioning yourself, the uncertainty of your future can play on your mind…

“I hadn’t played well for a couple of games but I’m hoping the performances show I really want to be here and care for the club.”

🗣️ “I’d like to say it didn’t but I’m a human being, I’m sure it did” 🎥 Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene on the impact of transfer speculation on his recent form after scoring in the 1-1 draw at Swansea 🔴 Full interview 🎧👉 https://t.co/i58BLzLCKg#RUFC | @BBCSheffield pic.twitter.com/V1dE0ZELA7 — Football Heaven (@footballheaven) February 27, 2023

Rotherham are now six points clear of the relegation zone, with survival being their biggest priority this season.

