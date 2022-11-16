Chiedozie Ogbene heaps praise on underrated Ireland international

Nice comments for his teammate.

Chiedozie Ogbene has heaped praise on the underrated Ireland international Jamie McGrath.

McGrath missed out on the most recent international break through injury, after initially impressing when he was first called up by Stephen Kenny.

Ogbene has praised his Ireland teammate for getting himself back into the Ireland squad, especially after a move to Wigan didn’t work out for the attacking midfielder.

McGrath is now back in Scotland playing for Dundee, on loan from Wigan, and it seems like he is enjoying his football once again.

Chiedozie Ogbene on Jamie McGrath

Speaking about what McGrath had to go through, Ogbene told The 42: “International football, nothing is given easily, you never take anything for granted. Jamie had to sacrifice a lot.

“It takes a lot of ego too. He has dropped his ego to go back to Scotland, to prove himself, give himself more game-time to come back here.

“That’s what it takes. It didn’t take a month, it takes many months to get back here. When I am here I try to stay focused, push and give my all.

“I’m giving off an energy and being a type of player the team like to have. I don’t think I’m the main man. With my pace and power and my ability to stretch the pitch, I think that’s something the coaches like in me, and that’s why they call upon me all the time.”

Jamie McGrath

Both Ogbene and McGrath will likely be given significant gametime for Ireland over the next week, with friendlies against Norway and Malta both on the horizon.

The two players will be eager to impress so as that they are in Kenny’s plans when the Euro 2024 qualifying games come around.

