Chiedozie Ogbene’s performance on Monday shows why he should start vs France

Eager to start the France game next month…

Chiedozie Ogbene picked up the Man of the Match award for Rotherham’s 1-1 draw against Swansea on Monday night.

Ogbene scored Rotherham’s only goal on the night, a cheeky finish from close range, but it was his performance in general that will have caught the attention of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Swansea took the lead just before half-time, thanks to a goal from Joel Piroe (and a lovely assist from Irishman Ryan Manning), but it didn’t take long for Rotherham to bounce back.

Shortly after the second-half started, a nice ball was played into the Ogbene in the box. The Corkman attempted to play it goalwards, but instead ended up taking quite a nice touch.

Ogbene thought quickly, and stabbed the ball goalwards past Andy Fisher in the Swansea goal.

OGBENE EQUALISES FOR ROTHERHAM!! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/oYnuiRdxUB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2023

Chiedozie Ogbene in good form

It wasn’t just the goal either, as Ogbene was the standout player from both teams on the night.

He hit the post with a gorgeous left-footed effort after less than a minute, and when the going got tough for his team he successfully dropped a bit deeper.

When Swansea were on the attack and Rotherham won it back, Ogbene was key to his team driving up the other end of the pitch and keeping the ball.

A Man of the Match performance from Chiedozie Ogbene against Swansea tonight 🌟 The Corkman scored one goal, won five fouls, completed four dribbles and took five shots. Getting back to his exciting and flying best just in time for the international window? 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/DK8D6umYDk — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 27, 2023

It will be this sort of thing that Kenny will be keeping in mind going into the game against France this time next month.

France are one of the best teams in the world, and it could be a rarity when Ireland do manage to get the ball.

Ogbene’s pace and energy will be crucial when it comes to counter-attacking against a team that will likely be trying to keep it for lengthy periods of time.

If he isn’t already on Kenny’s teamsheet for the game, he certainly put himself in the mix with Monday night’s performance.

